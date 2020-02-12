On 51st Birthday, Jennifer Aniston Shares How Her 'unsafe' Childhood Shaped Her Life

Jennifer Aniston recently celebrated her 51st birthday on February 11, 2020. The actor have always been vocal about the fact that she has had troubles when it comes to her family during her childhood. In a recent interview, Aniston reflected on her experience of growing up in an 'unsafe' household.

Jennifer Aniston opens up about her childhood

According to an article in a leading international daily, Jennifer shared her thoughts and experiences during an interview with a magazine on her birthday along with star Sandra Bullock. Jennifer was asked that how is she so effortless in bringing about joy and positivity all around her. She was also asked what makes her stay buoyant and away from getting discouraged when things don't go the way she wants.

The FRIENDS actor answered that she has her parents to thank for this. She continued to talk about how the positivity came from growing up in a destabilized household which felt unsafe. She further added that she used to watch adults being very unkind to each other.

Jennifer also witnessed certain human behaviour that made her think that she doesn't want to do the same or doesn't want to be that kind of a person. She said that she used to think that she doesn't want to experience that kind of feeling in her body nor does she want anyone else to ever come in contact with that emotion.

She is the daughter of the Days of Our Lives actor John Aniston and actress Nancy Dow. The actor has openly talked about her complicated relationship with her mother on multiple occasions. In an interview in 2005, with an entertainment magazine, Bruce Almighty actor had talked about how she took the choice of not speaking to her mother. She also had talked about how she doesn't want to change who she is and loves herself.

Jennifer Aniston, in her interview with Sandra, shared what her life lessons have taught her. She said that one can either be angry or a martyr. In the end, she added, "You’ve got lemons? Let’s make lemonade."

