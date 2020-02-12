Matthew Perry's Birthday Post For Jennifer Aniston Leaves Lisa, Courteney Gushing Over It

Matthew Perry recently wished Jennifer Aniston a happy birthday on his newly created Instagram account. Friends' fans have been discussing the throwback picture which was posted by him. Courteney Cox was also amongst the many people who wished her in the comments section.

Matthew Perry’s birthday wish for Jennifer Aniston

One of the many people to wish Jennifer Aniston with a lovely post was none other than Matthew Perry. He put a picture with her on his official Instagram handle. The picture is from the time when the two were working together on the television series Friends. In the caption for the post, Matthew Perry has wished her a happy birthday. He has also called her by the pet name Jenny. Have a look at the post here.

Fans have been expressing their delight for the duo in the comments section. Friends actors Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow have also expressed their excitement as the post was put up. Courteney Cox has written how she loves Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston and has also mentioned her liking towards the throwback picture. On the other hand, Lisa Kudrow has simply expressed her shock and delight over the post. Have a look at their comments here.

Jennifer Aniston welcomes Matthew Perry with a loving post

Matthew Perry joined Instagram on February 8, 2020. Jennifer Aniston had the most hilarious and loving welcome for her Friends co-star. She put up a picture of herself with him and also a scene from their show where her character, Rachel, is guessing what Matthew Perry’s character, Chandler, does for a living. She has also written how she is shocked that he is the last amongst the Friends lot to join the social networking site. Have a look at the post here.

Image Courtesy: Matthew Perry Instagram

