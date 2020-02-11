Jennifer Aniston's Rachel & David Schwimmer's Ross Best Moments As Couple In 'FRIENDS'

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer’s on-screen romance is often considered as the most popular TV romances. Their characters Rachel Green and Ross Geller underwent several ups and downs in their relationship in the show FRIENDS.

From Ross’s feelings to Rachel’s untimely confession, everything built the most romantic moments between the on-screen couple. Despite obstacles, they realized that they are 'each other's lobsters' by the end of the last season.

Here are some of the most beautiful moments of Rachel Green and Ross Geller as a couple

1. Ross’s feelings



Ross Geller had been in love with Rachel Green for nine years before she got to know about it. When Ross Geller went to the airport, Rachel Green opened her birthday gift. She was stunned by the expensive pin. Hilariously, Chandler revealed that Ross has feelings for her by mistake. Rachel rushed to the airport behind Ross, but could not catch him. When he came back, she waited for him with a bunch of flowers. Unfortunately, he had found a girl named Julie in China and had started dating her by then.

2. Rachel’s reveals her love for Ross



Rachel Green was obsessed with her feelings for Ross. It got harder for her to contain them. Therefore, when she went on a date, Rachel drank too much and called Ross for closure. But Ross checked his messages the next day and Rachel could not stop him from reading. He was surprised and did not know what to do. Later on, he kissed her and expressed his love for her.

3. Prom video



Everyone watched the old prom video which Ross resisted to show. In the video, Rachel cried waiting for Chip to come, who was quite late. During the waiting period, Ross’s parents suggested him to take her to the prom. He went to change his clothes and grab a bunch of flowers. But Chip arrived and left Ross disappointed who stood there watching her go.

4. They married in Las Vegas



This is one of the most hilarious scenes in FRIENDS. Ross and Rachel were drunk and decided to get married. When they went out to have fun, they ended up being at the altar and this took Monica and Chandler by surprise. They both did not even realize before someone told them about their marriage the next day.

5. Rachel’s pregnant



Rachel Green went to Ross Geller’s apartment to reveal that he was the father of her child. When she summoned the courage to tell, Ross got shocked. He stayed mum for a long time and started calling the condom company’s president. Later on, he supported Rachel for everything.

