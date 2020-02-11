Jennifer Aniston In 'FRIENDS': Rachel Drooled Over These Characters In The Much-loved Show

Considered as one of the most rewatchable television series by fans, FRIENDS is one of the longest-running soap operas of all times. Starring Matthew Perry, Matt le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston in the leading roles, FRIENDS' entertaining story-line seemingly never fails to amaze the audience, as it enjoys a massive fan following even today.

Besides being lauded for its funny story plot and unmissable one-liners, FRIENDS has also been appreciated for its interesting star cast. However, Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel's love-interest has always been a primary character of the story-line of FRIENDS. Here are a few love-interests of Rachel, which has added a new angle to the story of FRIENDS.

Ross Geller

Portrayed by David Schwimmer onscreen, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston's sizzling onscreen chemistry made them one of the most-loved pairs of the show. As seen in the show's episodes, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer struggle to keep their relationship intact and break up several times. However, as the show neared its end, David Schwimmer and Jennifer are once again back together!

Paolo

Portrayed by Cosimo Fusco onscreen, Paolo appeared in nearly three episodes of the first season of FRIENDS. Seen as Jennifer Aniston's on-screen love interest for a brief while, Paolo hits on Phoebe, portrayed by Lisa Kudrow, resulting in his breakup with Rachel.

Joshua

Back in the fifth season of FRIENDS, Rachel was seen hugely impressed by Joshua, which was portrayed by Tate Donovan. Tate Donovan appeared for nearly 6 episodes on the show as Rachel's customer from work. Reportedly, Jennifer Aniston and Tate Donovan were dating in real life too.

