Jennifer Aniston Calls Acting A 'healing Craft'; Says 'It Helps With Tough Emotions'

Jennifer Aniston is known to her fans for her epic character Rachel Green in the hit TV series FRIENDS. The actor is currently basking in the glory of winning the Screen Actor Guild Awards (SAG) award for her outstanding performance in The Morning Show.

Jennifer Aniston talks about her role in The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston essays the role of Alex Levy on Apple TV’s The Morning Show. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the actor talked about her role and how she finds healing from acting.

In conversation with a leading fashion magazine, she talked about her collaboration with The Morning Show. She said that it was a matter of being in the right place at the right time. The actor said the opportunity to be a part of The Morning Show came in December when she hosted a Christmas party.

The FRIENDS actor added that initially, it came because the producer of the show Michael Ellenberg was at her Christmas party and also because Jennifer Aniston is a huge fan of The Leftovers which was also produced by him.

Therefore, Jennifer told him that he should have the knowledge that she is not opposed to TV. Michael Ellenberg asked Aniston if she was serious about saying that, to which she replied that she was serious and later everything fell into place.

Talking about The Morning Show, she said that it was exhausting for her to shoot for the show but she finds acting to be a great way to work through tough emotions. She further said that it is the first time that she has really understood that acting is a healing craft because when a person performs a character, he/she relates to it in his own life and that's where he/she taps into the emotion of honesty.

In the recent past, Jennifer Aniston in an interview talked about her struggles regarding issues related to her childhood. She also mentioned that after her mother’s death, she had to work through some pain from the past. The actor further spoke about those times when an actor finds similarities between themselves and the character they play. Aniston revealed that it is no different for her. She often relates her real life to that of the life of her character in The Morning Show.

