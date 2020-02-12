Jennifer Aniston Slays In A Little Black Dress As She Celebrates Her Birthday

Friends actor Jennifer Aniston is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. The actor, who joined Instagram a few months back has a huge fan following already. She celebrated her 51st birthday and on the occasion of her birthday, she treated her fans with a picture of herself in a black dress.

Jennifer Aniston posted a serious of pictures on her social media account. Check out the post here.

Jennifer Aniston’s photos

Jennifer Anniston posed for a reputed magazine and revealed that she was unaware that the pictures were going to be out today. She further added that she felt ‘proud’ and ‘honoured’ while celebrating her birthday with these pictures. In her post, The Morning Show actor revealed that 51 is pretty fun.

The FRIENDS actor wore a black mini-dress that bared one side of her toned midriff. The dress had a golden accessory near the waist, which added as a perfect distraction to the otherwise plain attire. She wore a pair of heavy diamond earrings and kept her makeup to a minimum. The actor left her hair open and gave it a wet look for the picture.

In the last picture, Jennifer Aniston is seen wearing a leather jacket and a pair of black shorts. The actor wore a pair of black leather knee-length boots to complement the outfit. She left her hair open and wore a ring to accessorise the attire.

Celebrities and fans have showered Jennifer’s post with positive comments. While many wished the star on her birthday, others claimed that she did an exceptional job with the photo shoot. Her Friends co-actor Courtney Cox, as well as The Morning Show co-actor Reese Witherspoon amongst others, have commented on the post.

