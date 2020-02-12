Jennifer Aniston's Movies That You Can Binge Watch On Amazon Prime

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most popular names of the Hollywood film industry. The actor has been a part of many famous TV shows as well as movies, the most well-known being Friends. There are many movies available on the OTT site Amazon Prime of Jennifer Aniston.

Here is a list of Jennifer Aniston's movies on Amazon Prime:

We're the Millers

The movie We're the Millers stars Jennifer Aniston along with Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts, Will Poulter, Ed Helms, and Nick Offerman. The movie is a comedy that traces the story of a drug dealer who had to deliver a huge shipment of drugs from the U.S. to Mexico. He then takes the help of his neighbour Rose, played by Jennifer, and two teenagers Casey and Kenny, to create a fake family. The movie was released in the year 2013 and is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Marley & Me

Marley & Me is a touching movie that shows how a family slowly learns to live with a naughty dog named Marley, and also grow together as a family. The movie stars Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston along with Eric Dane, Kathleen Turner, and Ann Dowd. The movie was released in the year 2008. It was directed by David Frankel. The movie won the Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie under the Romantic Comedy genre.

Just Go With It

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler came together to become a part of this hilarious romantic comedy Just Go With It. The movie looks at the story of a plastic surgeon named Danny who is trying to impress a much younger girlfriend but lies to her about having a wife. He then asks his office manager and friend Katherine to play his fake wife, who also came along with her two kids. They all then go to Hawaii where Danny realises his true feelings for Katherine.

