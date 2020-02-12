Jennifer Aniston's Romantic Movies On Netflix To Watch This Valentine's Day

Jennifer Aniston has done her fair share of romantic movies throughout her career. Many of these romantic movies starring Jennifer Aniston are available on multiple online streaming platforms. Some of the best ones are available on the OTT platform Netflix.

Here are some romantic movies of Jennifer Aniston available on Netflix

Rumor Has It...

The movie Rumour Has It... traces the story of a woman who realises that her family was an inspiration for a book and a film. Jennifer plays the role of Sarah Huttinger who then slowly learns the secrets of her birth. The movie also stars Kevin Costner, Shirley MacLaine, Mark Ruffalo, and Richard Jenkins. The movie was released in 2005 and was directed by Rob Reiner.

The Bounty Hunter

Gerard Butler and Jennifer Aniston play the role of a divorced couple in the movie The Bounty Hunter. Gerard is a bounty hunter who realises that his next target is his ex-wife Jennifer. The movie is a romantic comedy with a great mix of action. The director of the movie is Andy Tennant and it was released in 2010.

Love Happens

The movie Love Happens stars Jennifer alongside Aaron Eckhart. The movie traces the story of a best-selling author who falls in love with a hotel florist. He then realises that he isn't over the passing of his wife. Love Happens was released in 2009 and was directed by Brandon Camp.

He's Just Not That Into You

This multi-starrer movie was released in the year 2009. The movie shows different shades of love, marriage and attraction. It looks at how people misread human behaviour and sometimes get stuck in situations that they don't want to be in. The movie has Ben Affleck and Jennifer Aniston romancing each other. It also stars Ginnifer Goodwin, Kevin Connolly, Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper, Justin Long, and Jennifer Connelly.

Image Courtesy: YouTube

