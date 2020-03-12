Jennifer Aniston's Trivia From 'Friends' Will Make You Fall In Love With Her Again

The cast of Friends took to their Instagram to share a picture for an HBO Max special Friends Reunion. All the cast members including Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox shared the same picture. But Matthew Perry, who is known as the king of sarcasm on the show, shared a different picture to mark this event.

Every Friends fan likes to learn more and more about the lives of their beloved characters from the show. While on the show, Jennifer Aniston was one of the most loved characters. Here are a few trivia facts about from her time on the hit show Friends.

Jennifer Aniston's Trivia from Friends

One of the most famous things from the show was the haircut Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel Green had. It was called the Rachel. It was reported that the hair dresser who gave Jennifer Aniston this hair cut was actually 'high' while he was working on the hairstyle.

Fans remember Jennifer Aniston dating Joshua who was played by Tate Donovan in a season of friends, reports suggest. According to international media, Tate Donovan and Jennifer were dating at that point and had also got engaged but broke up in the same year that Tate got the part on the show.

Fans feel like the original cast of the show was the best, but things could have been different as Jennifer Aniston would have never made it to the show. At that time, Jennifer was working on a show called Muddling Through. The show was going to be picked up for a second season but the show got cancelled which made her Aniston free to be on Friends.

It was also reported that Courteney Cox was going to play the role of Rachel Green and Jennifer Aniston was going to play the role of Monica Geller. Fans are glad it did not happen.

