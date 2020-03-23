Jennifer Aniston, Shawn Mendes Share Helpful COVID-19 Tips Advocating Social Distancing

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has evidently brought the world to a standstill. As various countries have been put to lockdown, celebrities also have been very vocal about the ongoing COVID-19 spread. Various celebrities have taken to their respective social media platforms and shared tips to stay healthy and practice social distancing. Check it out below -

COVID-19 tips shared by celebrities

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston was one of the many celebrities who have been vocal about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The actor took to her Instagram stories recently and shared a heartfelt note for her fans. Jennifer Aniston advised fans to stay informed and calm. To avoid spreading of the Coronavirus, Jennifer Aniston also stated that people should stay inside their homes and avoid going to crowded public places. She also urged everyone to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

Image courtesy - Jennifer Aniston Instagram stories

Laura Brown

Laura Brown took to her Instagram recently and tried to raise awareness about the Coronavirus outbreak with some humour. The fashion influencer and journalist posted a video on her Instagram where her dog can be seen talking about the Coronavirus outbreak through their perspective whilst also sharing some tips. Check out the fun video below -

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes also took to his Social Media and shared a video where he can be seen urging his fans to look out for each other as they go through the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer-songwriter also shared the link for his charitable organization named the Shawn Mendes Foundation in case his fans need any resources. Check out Shawn Mendes' video below -

Hey, I know times are scary right now but I just wanted to check in with you all❤️ Please stay safe & make sure to look out for each other & yourselves. We’ve shared some info on @shawnfoundation socials if you need any resources x pic.twitter.com/mN7b2bD10q — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) March 20, 2020

