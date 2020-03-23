The Debate
Jennifer Aniston, Shawn Mendes Share Helpful COVID-19 Tips Advocating Social Distancing

What’s Viral

COVID-19 tips are being shared across social media by various celebrities in order to keep people safe and informed. Read below to know what celebs are saying.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has evidently brought the world to a standstill. As various countries have been put to lockdown, celebrities also have been very vocal about the ongoing COVID-19 spread. Various celebrities have taken to their respective social media platforms and shared tips to stay healthy and practice social distancing. Check it out below -

Also read: Ellen DeGeneres surprises her friend Jennifer Aniston; Here's how

COVID-19 tips shared by celebrities

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston was one of the many celebrities who have been vocal about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.  The actor took to her Instagram stories recently and shared a heartfelt note for her fans. Jennifer Aniston advised fans to stay informed and calm. To avoid spreading of the Coronavirus, Jennifer Aniston also stated that people should stay inside their homes and avoid going to crowded public places. She also urged everyone to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. 

Jennifer Aniston

Image courtesy - Jennifer Aniston Instagram stories

Also read: Japan sees its highest one-day surge in coronavirus deaths amidst global pandemic

Laura Brown

Laura Brown took to her Instagram recently and tried to raise awareness about the Coronavirus outbreak with some humour. The fashion influencer and journalist posted a video on her Instagram where her dog can be seen talking about the Coronavirus outbreak through their perspective whilst also sharing some tips. Check out the fun video below - 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Laura Brown (@laurabrown99) on

Also read: Sophie Turner disses Evangeline Lilly for choosing her "freedom" during Coronavirus scare

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes also took to his Social Media and shared a video where he can be seen urging his fans to look out for each other as they go through the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer-songwriter also shared the link for his charitable organization named the Shawn Mendes Foundation in case his fans need any resources. Check out Shawn Mendes' video below - 

Also read: Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Kumail Nanjiani and Isa Rae's 'Lovebirds' moves to Netflix

Also read: Brazil's football clubs offer stadiums to help with coronavirus sick

 

 

 

First Published:
