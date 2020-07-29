Jennifer Aniston Gets Emmy Nomination For 'The Morning Show' 11 Years After Her Last One

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston has been nominated for the Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmy Awards. On Tuesday morning, the Emmy Awards nominations announcement was made and Jennifer Aniston’s show The Morning Show received eight nominations. Jennifer Aniston got nominated at Emmy 2020 for the 1st time in 11 years for The Morning Show.

Jennifer Aniston gets an Emmy Awards nomination after 11 years

Jennifer Aniston, 51, is recognised for her role as a TV anchor named Alex Levy in the drama series The Morning Show which is aired on Apple TV+. Aniston was last nominated by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 2009. Television Academy of Television Arts and Sciences is the body that runs the awards.

Aniston was last nominated 11 years ago under the category of Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series after she played the role of Claire on the popular show, 30 Rock. Jennifer Aniston had a cameo in the show which starred Alec Baldwin as well as Tina Fey. Her character Claire has a fling with Alec Baldwin’s character Jack Donaghey.

Jennifer Aniston has been nominated for the prime-time Emmy Awards seven times. In 2002, Jennifer Aniston won the prime-time Emmy Award for her iconic role of Rachel Green on the sitcom, FRIENDS. She was nominated under the category Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series that year.

Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram account and posted about being excited about the Emmy Award nominations. She shared a few BTS pictures from The Morning Show and stated that she is proud of the team for making a great show. She went on to say that she is honoured to be a part of the show and congratulated everyone who has been nominated for the prestigious awards.

The Morning Show's Emmy Award's nominations list

The Morning Show has been nominated under eight categories at the Emmy Awards. Aniston is nominated for the award under the category Outstanding Actress – Drama, while her co-star Steve Carell is nominated under the category Outstanding Actor – Drama. The Morning Show Director Mini Leder is nominated for Outstanding Director – Drama category, while Mark Duplass has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor – Drama. Martin Short, who made a guest appearance on the show, has also been nominated under the Outstanding Guest Actors – Drama category.

