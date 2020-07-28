Jennifer Aniston Joins 'Women Supporting Women' Challenge, Thanks All Women In Her Life

A new challenge called 'Women Supporting Women' has now gone viral on social media. Several celebs have already joined the challenge by sharing a black and white photo of themselves while standing up for women's rights. Jennifer Aniston is the latest celebrity to join in on the trend and she even shared a heartfelt note encouraging other women to join in on the challenge and fight for women during the upcoming US elections.

Jennifer Aniston takes on the 'Women Supporting Women' challenge on Instagram

Sharing a black and white photo of herself, actor Jennifer Aniston joined in on the 'Women Supporting Women' challenge on Instagram. In the caption for the picture, Jennifer Aniston thanked all the women in her life who had sent her uplifting messages. Jennifer Aniston then revealed that she did not really understand the whole #challengeaccepted thing. However, she knew it was a cause to support women and did not hesitate to accept the challenge.

Moreover, the actor also asked all the women she knew to support other women by registering to vote on issues that mattered to them. She also asked all her fans to encourage their friends, girlfriends, sisters, moms, and daughters to do the same. Jennifer Aniston also mentioned that the election was right around the corner and women had to look out for each other and love each other.

This 'Women Supporting Women' challenge was started a week ago on Instagram and other social media platforms. Women are sharing photos of themselves while also nominating other women in their friends' circle to do the same. All the pictures are black and white to show solidarity with women and the issues they face in society. Alongside showing their appreciation for other women, people are also sharing #ChallengeAccepted and #WomenSupportingWomen to further spread the challenge.

Several women, even those who are not celebrities, have shared #WomenSupportingWomen on their Instagram page with a black and white photo of themselves. Some celebs who have already taken up the challenge include Hilary Duff, Zoe Saldana, and the late Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant. There are already millions of posts shared online by women with #WomenSupportingWomen.

