Jennifer Aniston's Hilarious Moments From The Movie 'Just Go With It'; Watch

Just Go With It was an American rom-com movie starring Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Nick Swardson and Brooklyn Decker in the lead roles. Jennifer Aniston played the role of Katherine in the movie and later pretends to be Danny's wife. Here are some of her funny moments from the movie:

Jennifer Aniston's funny moments from 'Just Go With It'

Meeting Palmer

A plastic surgeon Danny convinces his assistant Katherine to join him along with his young girlfriend Palmer on a trip to Hawaii and pose as his ex-wife to cover up a lie. When Palmer insists on meeting Danny's ex-wife, Danny asks Katherine to pose as 'Devlin' and they go shopping for new clothes to dress like a trophy wife.

Katherine's transformation

When Danny decides to make his secretary Katherine pretend to be his ex-wife, he has a price to pay that comes with it. From shopping to a haircut and buying new shoes, Danny does it all to make Katherine look like his ex-wife. Her transformation from a simple nerd to a hot-shot ex-wife was amazing.

The Proposal

Towards the end of the movie, after Danny and Katherine are done pretending to be a couple, they realise they have actually fallen in love. The proposal during which Danny confesses his love for her is one of the best scenes from the movie. It was Jennifer Aniston's distinctive sense of humour that elevated the scene to a whole different level.

Jennifer Aniston as Hula girl

When everyone is vacationing in Hawaii, Jennifer Aniston (Katherine) dresses up as a Hula girl for a competition. Although her competition with the other girl is quite tough, she manages to perform well. Her funny dance moves had everyone laughing and that's the highlight of the scene.

Falling in love...almost!

When Danny decides that he wants to confess his love for Katherine, he goes to her room but is stopped by Palmer who meets him near the lift. And to make the scene more complicated, Katherine comes looking for Danny too, which makes the entire scene hilarious.

