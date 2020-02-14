Jennifer Aniston's Best Moments As Rachel From Season 10 Of 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston's character as Rachel Green in the popular TV show Friends is one of the most beloved characters of all time. The actor has brought Rachel to life as many young females relate to the character along with her personality. In the last season of the show, Rachel can be seen trying to deal with motherhood as well as her love life.

Here are some memorable moments of Rachel from Season 10

The One Where Ross Is Fine

Rachel and Joey finally address their attraction towards each other during the trip to Barbados. Rachel and Joey are kissing in Joey's apartment when Ross sees them. Looking at Ross, Rachel gets flustered and starts talking rubbish, which is also very funny. Rachel first screams that they weren't doing anything. Joey tries to lie and say that they kissed once but Rachel screams that they also kissed in Barbados.

The One Where Rachel's Sister Babysits

Rachel's sister Amy, played by Christina Applegate, comes to Rachel to inform her that she is getting married to her ex-boyfriend's father. Rachel tries to explain it to her how it is a bad idea and also tries to teach her the right way of things. But Amy gets on to her nerves as she starts wearing her clothes, gets judgemental, and also gets Emma's ears pierced.

The One with Rachel's Going Away Party

Rachel is given an offer of moving to Paris for a better job. Before she goes, one by one she calls each of her friends and says goodbyes to them personally. Ross realises that he hasn't gotten an individual goodbye and gets annoyed at her. After confronting her, Ross comes to know that it is too hard for her to say goodbye. The two argue but end up sleeping together.

