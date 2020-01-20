Hilary Duff Goes 'OMG' As Brad Pitt Pauses To Watch Aniston's Speech At SAG Awards

Brad Pitt and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston shared some adorable moments at the backstage of SAG Awards 2020 leaving fans in the awe of their chemistry. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, whose backstage greetings made headlines, also caught the attention of Lizzie McGuire actor Hilary Duff and fans cannot stop themselves from commenting on the same. Read details.

Hillary Duff goes OMG as Brad pauses to watch Jennifer's speech at SAG awards

In a video that has been circulating over the internet, Brad Pitt can be seen waiting backstage to catch Jennifer Aniston's acceptance speech, which was after his win. He was seen standing and watching Jennifer Aniston's speech at ease.

While leading news daily shared the video on Instagram, A Cinderella Story actor Hilary Duff could not keep her calm. She dropped a comment on the video saying 'Oh em Geeee' and has got the internet talking.

Brad Pitt took home a SAG Award 2020 for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood while Jennifer Aniston won the award for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category for The Morning Show. Watch the video here:

Brad Pitt watching Jennifer Aniston's acceptance speech backstage at the #SAGAwards. pic.twitter.com/1iVYp3EqMV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 20, 2020

These are the pop culture moments we live and wait for! #BradPitt and #JenniferAniston supporting each other and sharing a moment at the #SAGAwards! 😍👏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/wdkLmUPmKt — Marcus (@MarcusUntrell92) January 20, 2020

After collecting his award, Brad Pitt spoke a few words. He said, "Let's be honest... it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch." The camera panned across the hall, catching reactions of the audience, including Jennifer. Check it out.

the camera cutting to jennifer aniston clapping after brad pitt joking about his divorce is sending me https://t.co/23QaYlsK1j — carol (@biglittlewomen) January 20, 2020

(Image courtesy: SAG Awards Twitter)

