Selena Gomez's Most Memorable Moments From 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Selena has been the talk of the town ever since she released her most awaited album Rare. She has garnered a huge fan-base with her incredible songs and her fashion style. Gomez is also good friends with the popular TV show host Ellen DeGeneres. The singer has been on the show multiple times and has formed some memories from the sets of The Ellen Show. Here's taking a look at the times when Selena Gomez appeared on the show.

Times Selena Gomez was on The Ellen Show

Selena Gomez gushes over Friends fan Jennifer Anniston

A couple of weeks ago, the show was hosted by Ellen's good friend Jennifer Aniston and she welcomed Selena Gomez in the show. Selena gushed over the former popular Friends star. Selena also revealed that now she wanted to take charge of her life and she finally was able to execute it through her new album, Rare. She said she allowed herself to be ''open'' and ''vulnerable''.

Selena got scared on The Ellen Show

Selena Gomez seems to be in love with scary things. The show is quite famous for its candid conversations. Ellen DeGeneres made sure that she has a great time by scaring Gomez on the show. She was scared twice on the show. Selena was asked the things she loves about Taylor, she replied saying Taylor helps her to be more confident.

ALSO READ | 5 Things To Learn From Selena Gomez's 'Dazed' Interview

Selena talks to Ellen and all things new

Selena Gomez catches up with Ellen and shares the details regarding the new things she bought. She reveals the new house she bought and how liberating it is to live alone and the freedom that one enjoys. She also talks about her taylor.

ALSO READ | Post Her Latest Album Release, Selena Gomez's Net Worth Makes Her 'rare' Ultra-rich Artist

Selena on The Ellen Show sharing details on Justin Bieber

Back when Selena was publicly dating popular pop singer Justin Bieber, Ellen wanted all the details regarding the relationship. The audience was excited to know about the cute couple too. Ellen also gifted Selena a pillow of Justin Bieber's picture printed on it.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez Surprises Fans By Dropping Her Unreleased Track 'Feel Me' From 'Revival' Era

Selena once again shares details on Justin Bieber

When Selena Gomez was on the Ellen show, she shared some interesting things about her then star boyfriend Justin Bieber. She talked about all the favourite qualities that Selena liked in him. She also shared the romantic surprises that Bieber gave her.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez's Instagram Proves She Can Rock Any Outfit, See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.