Jennifer Aniston Has A Simple Trick For Handling The Paparazzi

Jennifer Aniston has remained one of the most photographed Hollywood celebrities ever since she became a breakout star with the popular 90's television series Friends, along with her show co-stars Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

Here is how Jennifer Aniston handles the paparazzi

Unfortunately, fame comes with a price and the actor is aware of it. Aniston is one of the biggest celebrities who always tries to keep her private life away from the prying eyes of the media. However, we always see a never-ending barrage of paparazzi always in the actor’s face attempting to get her latest picture while looking to document her every move. So, how does the actor actually deal with all this attention? Here is Jennifer Aniston’s trick for handling the paparazzi which, in fact, is a simple solution. In a recent interview with talk show host Lee Cowan of the CBS Sunday Morning, the actor revealed her trick is to stay sane by simply ignoring the paparazzi. Aniston also added that she just does not pay any attention to them.

Jennifer Aniston’s thoughts on tabloids

The actor also opened up on how the stories published on her in tabloids used to bother her although she has finally learned how to find peace. She revealed that there used to be a time when she was hell-bent on saying that the stuff that is written was not true and that it was not fair. But now, she feels that she simply has to just let it roll off her back. Aniston also thinks that everyone is aware that nothing is really true and it's just like soap opera on a paper. The actor was also asked if she understands the media’s appetite for information about her, and she replied saying she doesn't while adding it’s like watching a soap opera.

Image credits: Instagram | Jennifer Aniston

