Jennifer Aniston's Instagram Posts Give A Glimpse Of Her Past, Present And Future

Jennifer Aniston recently joined Instagram and has already won the hearts of fans through her engaging posts. The actor's debut on Instagram became famous and almost broke the app. Jennifer not only posts pictures from her childhood, but she also treats fans with some old and new Friends posts.

Here are some best Instagram posts by Jennifer Aniston:

Jennifer Aniston shared two beautiful pictures with her Friends co-stars Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. The three posed for the camera for one picture while the other one is a candid of them laughing. Jennifer, in the caption of the post, said hello to the two and called them the girls across the hall. This is in reference to the show as Courtney and Lisa's characters Monica and Phoebe used to live across the house where Rachel, Aniston's character, later lived.

Jennifer shared this picture to show how she managed to keep her dress wrinkle-free in the car. The actor can be seen reclining in the car. She shared another picture with her trophy from the SAG Awards. Jennifer wrote that somewhere in between these two pictures, she was given a gift that she will cherish and also an unforgettable night. Jennifer won the award for Female Actor in a Drama Show for The Morning Show.

Jennifer had shared a throwback picture of herself as a little girl. Little Jennifer can be seen looking out of the window as she is wearing a sweater and a beanie. She called herself a California beanie baby. Jennifer also wrote in brackets that she is sure that she was wishing for snow as she stared outside the window.

Image Courtesy: Jennifer Aniston Instagram

