Jennifer Aniston ‘couldn’t Be More Excited’ As Matthew Perry Makes His Big Instagram Debut

Matthew Perry became a household name post his successful stint on NBC’s FRIENDS. Matthew Perry, who portrayed the character of Chandler Bing on the much popular show, managed to leave the audience in splits with his impeccable comic timing and funny sarcastic jibes. It seems like Matthew Perry is now ready to take over social media too, as the actor recently made his big Instagram debut. While fans across the globe were busy expressing their excitement over Matthew Perry’s Instagram debut on social media, celebrities too, couldn’t keep calm. However, Matthew’s FRIENDS’ co-star, Jennifer Aniston’s welcome comment stood out, as the actor took an innocent dig at Matthew Perry.

Jennifer Aniston ‘couldn’t be more excited’ as Matthew Perry makes his Instagram debut

Recently, Lisa Kudrow took to her Instagram handle to share a priceless throwback picture with Matthew Perry, welcoming the actor on Instagram. As soon as the picture was posted online, fans from all corners of the world expressed their excitement, Matthew Perry was the only actor left from the FRIENDS gang to grace Instagram. From Courteney Cox to Alison Janney, many celebrities gave a warm welcome to Matthew Perry on Instagram. As seen in the picture shared by Lisa Kudrow, the actor can be seen flashing her infectious smile as she strikes a pose along with Matthew Perry.

Jennifer Aniston, who received a ‘glitchy’ welcome on Instagram three months ago, penned a rib-tickling comment on Lisa Kudrow’s throwback pictures. The comment read,” Yay Matty! Could you TAKE any longer? 😳❤️". Take a look at the picture shared by Lisa Kudrow:

Fans react:

So @MatthewPerry joined Instagram but he broke it just like Jennifer Aniston did.

Welcome to instagram matthew perry! #MatthewPerry #ChandlerBing #Friends pic.twitter.com/MPFVBl8uua — Shane Fitzpatrick (@ShaneF_Official) February 6, 2020

(Promo Image: Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow Instagram)

