Jennifer Aniston Has Had Some Very Memorable Moments On 'The Ellen Show'; Watch

Jennifer Aniston is a hugely popular Hollywood actor. She has garnered a massive fan-base since she played Rachel Green in the famous 90s sitcom, Friends. She is also good friends with popular host and anchor Ellen DeGeneres. The actor has been on The Ellen Show multiple times and has many fond memories from the sets. Let us take a look at some of her most memorable moments from the show.

Jennifer Aniston's best moments from The Ellen DeGeneres Show

In the above video, we can see Ellen and Jennifer having fun with each other. Ellen intentionally read the part Jennifer was supposed to read, and that sparked a friendly banter. The actor seems to always have a great time on the show.

In the above video, Jennifer can be seen as surprising some Friends fans. The fans had gone for a WB studios tour to check out the actual Friends sets and the Central Perk coffee place when she surprised them. This was a special segment from The Ellen Show.

In the above video, we can see Jennifer Aniston hosting The Ellen Show when Ellen was not there. Jennifer mocked Ellen while hosting by saying she lied about going to the DMV. Later, in the video, we can actually see Ellen sending a video from the DMV proving herself right.

The above compilation video was shared by Ellen DeGeneres on Jennifer Aniston's birthday. The video contains snippets from Jennifer's memorable moments on the show over the years. Fans always hope to see Jennifer on the show as they seem to love the duo together.

