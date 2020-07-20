Unseen Pic Of The Day: 'FRIENDS' Fame Jennifer Aniston's 'then' & 'now' Pic Is Unmissable

An unseen picture of actor Jennifer Aniston has been making rounds on the internet. A ‘then’ and ‘now’ picture of the actor has been shared by an internet user and has been making netizens go gaga over it. This picture of Jennifer is too cute to miss.

In the ‘then’ picture, young Jennifer can be seen posing in an innocent avatar looking adorable in the monochrome picture. She is seen wearing a checkered shirt and high waist shorts. She can also be seen opting for a fringe hairdo with a ponytail. In the ‘now’ picture, the actor can be seen transformed into a diva. She can be seen sporting a black long sleeves dress. Along with the outfit, she also opted for a middle-parting hairdo, well-done brows, and bold lips. Check out the picture below.

(Image courtesy: chandlerbingunofficial Instagram)

Seeing this picture, Netizens could not stop gushing over how adorable she looks in both her pictures. Fans also went on to praise the actor for her beauty and acting skills. One of the fans wrote, “Jennifer was always gorgeous.” And the other one went on to call her “beautiful”. Check out a few more comments below.

Apart from this picture, Jennifer herself goes on to share several other pictures on her social media handle. Right from her throwbacks to her recent pictures, the actor goes on to share all sorts of pics keeping her fans entertained. The actor recently shared a picture of her wearing a mask. And along with the picture, the actor also penned a long note on how one must take necessary precautions. She also wrote on how we are not taking necessary precautions on the same.

On the work front

Jennifer Aniston and her other FRIENDS co-stars such as Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc will soon be seen on the FRIENDS reunion special. It has been reported that HBO Max, the streaming service which will stream the FRIENDS Reunion Special, is restricted to the United States of America only. It was also reported that the unscripted episode has been brought to life to mark the launch of the new OTT platform in the USA.

