Jennifer Aniston Welcomes Her Family's 'newest Member'; Says 'stole My Heart Immediately'

On October 11, American actor-producer Jennifer Aniston took to her social media handle to introduce Lord Chesterfield, her newest puppy, to her 35.7M Instagram followers. In the video, the puppy can be seen resting with a rawhide stick hanging out of his mouth. In a brief caption, Jennifer wrote, "He stole my heart immediately".

Later, The Morning Show star then gave a shoutout to The Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa, who operates a dog rescue, thanking them "for the incredible work" they carry out. In the video, she can be heard whispering, "Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with your bone in your mouth? I think you have". Scroll down to watch the video.

Within a couple of hours, the Friends alum's video-post managed to receive more than 9M views; and is still counting. Meanwhile, the post received a series of friendly responses from Aniston's friends as they all chimed in with good wishes.

Actor Rita Wilson commented on the post asking about the breed while Lily Collins asserted, "I actually cannot deal with this cuteness. The name, the pose, everything. Congrats!!!!". Moore wrote, "Oh my goodness!!" while Stern called Lord Chesterfield 'the cutest ever' and Sharapova added, 'Love at first sight.' On the other side, a section of fans flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons.

Jennifer Aniston's pets

The 51-year-old star is the owner to two other dogs: Pitbull Sophie and Schnauzer mix Clyde. Earlier, she owned a German Shepard named Dolly, who died last year, with her ex-husband and The Leftovers star Justin Theroux. Interestingly, not only on social media but Aniston has often showcased her love for animals during various interviews and media interactions.

Last year, while talking to People, Jennifer stated that she has 'come so close' to adopting another puppy, or another type of pet. She further continued and stated that if she could have a llama, a pig, an alpaca, sheep, goats, she would. On the other side, she also explained that she has to be very sensitive to Clyde and Sophie because it's all about whether they are going to be happy with the new members.

