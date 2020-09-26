Jennifer Aniston's Weekly Roundup Included Saving Jimmy From Fire To Urging People To Vote

Actor Jennifer Aniston has dominated the news this week with her quirky posts and fun appearances. From her Emmy Awards appearance to saving Jimmy Kimmel from a fire, Jennifer Lawrence has amazed her fans with many exciting and joyous news this week. Take a look at Jennifer Aniston Weekly celeb roundup in the article below.

Jennifer Aniston's Emmys 2020 Prep

In the post shared by the actor on September 20th, fans can spot the actor in a face mask. Jennifer mentioned that she was prepping for the Emmy 2020 awards. The caption for her post read - 'Emmys prep... in my other mask Congratulations to the nominees and all of the amazing performances we’ve seen this year' (sic). The post was liked and loved by many fans and celebs.

FRIENDS reunion at Emmys 2020

Fans also got to see a virtual FRIENDS reunion at the Emmys 2020 awards function. As fans saw Jennifer Aniston video chatting with Jimmy Kimmel to talk about the award function and actors Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow also popped into the video. When Jimmy asked about Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow's presence, Jennifer mentioned that they had been living together since 1994. Fans also saw Jason Bateman walk behind the women.

Jennifer Aniston at the Emmys 2020

A while later in the Emmy 2020 awards function, fans actually saw Jennifer Aniston appear physically to present an award. Jimmy joked that he needed to sanitise the envelope that held the winner's information and burnt up the card. Jennifer then proceeded to extinguish the little fire. Fans thought the moment was very funny.

Jennifer Aniston asks fans to Vote

In another one of her recent post, the actor asked her fans and followers in the US to vote on Instagram. She also added a small video of her extinguishing a fire at the Emmys 2020 and mentioned - 'tomorrow is National Voter Registration Day... Let’s put out the dumpster fire that is 2020 heck your registration, and make a plan to vote early. Do it for RBG!' (sic). Many fans liked and commented on the post.

Promo Pic Credit: The Morining Show's Instagram

