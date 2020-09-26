Did You Know Jennifer Aniston Was NOT The First Choice For Play Rachel In 'Friends'?

Jane Sibbett, known for her appearances in The Resurrected, It Takes Two, also plays the role of Ross' ex-wife Carol in the highly-acclaimed, sitcom, Friends. Jane recently spilt the beans on how she was offered to play the role of Rachel Green before Jennifer Aniston was roped in for the same. In a new interview with Australia's News.com.au, Jane Sibbett revealed that 'she was actually up for another character in Friends'.

More so, the actor added that the team of the sitcom wanted her to be one of the main six leads. She then said that it was actually Rachel, she was going to play. However, she doesn't usually tell that to people, Jane stated. She also admitted that there's no one like Jeniffer Aniston and no one who could have done it like her.

Giving away more details about the same, Jane stated that she had to turn down the role of Rachel in the show because she was pregnant. She asked her agents if they had informed the producers about her pregnancy, and they had decided to inform the team later, Jane stated. However, she was reluctant and added that she wanted her agents to inform the producers about it immediately.

And then, she got to know that the producers informed her that it wouldn't work out. Speaking about how she has 'no regrets' about it, Jane went on to laud Jennifer Aniston. She stated that 'there's no way anybody could have come close to what Jennifer Aniston did with Rachel' and also said that 'she was so perfect'.

Sibbett plays the role of Carol in 15 episodes of Friends. Even today, Friends remains fresh in the hearts of fans. The show stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer in lead roles.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Superstars Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt created a stir among fans after they recently reunited for the 'Dane Cook Present Feelin A'Live: A Virtual Table Read Of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.' The two were married for five years before they called it quits in 2005. The duo's fun banter at the table read sent fans into a tizzy. Take a look at a glimpse of the same.

NOT EVERYONE LAUGHING AT THEM pic.twitter.com/MPnp72hH5f — ﹃ azar ﹄ (@cliffsb00th) September 18, 2020

