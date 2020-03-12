Here Are Jennifer Aniston's Movie 'Marley & Me' Interesting Facts That You Might Not Know

Jennifer Aniston was a part of the movie Marley & Me in the year 2008. It starred Owen Wilson, Eric Dane, Kathleen Turner, Alan Arkin, and Nathan Gamble.

Marley & Me traces the story of a family that adopts a hyperactive dog. Throughout their journey with the dog, they realise the importance of family, love and also the role of their dog in bringing their family together.

ALSO READ | Harvey Weinstein Wanted Jennifer Aniston "killed" In The Wake Of MeToo Movement: Reports

Trivia from Marley & Me

Marley's character was not played by one single dog. Twenty-two dogs became a part of the journey of Marley in the movie.

During the swimming scenes in the movie, all the dogs enjoyed filming them. There were always trainers nearby to closely monitor them. The labradors were all good swimmers and were very accustomed to the water.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston's Funny Moments From The Film 'Horrible Bosses'; Take A Look

A scene towards the end of the movie shows Marley whimpering in the rain beneath the tree. The dog in the scene was given a prosthetic belly attachment so that it looks bloated. A rain machine created the rain and the dog was barely wet. Post-production, the dog's whining sound was added.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston's Funny Moments: Compilation From 'We're The Millers'

Owen Wilson's real-life parents played the part of his character John's parents in the movie. The two thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the movie. It is said that Owen's mother struggled as she tried hard not to call Owen by his real name.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston's Best Moments From Her Super-hit Film 'Along Came Polly'

In the very beginning of the movie, Jenny, played by Jennifer Aniston, is seen reading the Sun-Sentinel, which is the paper for which John works. Jenny points out to John that the paper has John's name misspelt in the article. But that is not the only thing which is wrong about it. There are other typographical errors. The word 'discounted' is 'dicounted' and a phrase is written incorrectly: "we are you [sic] appliance super store."

The author of the Marley & Me book John Grogan appears in the movie. He is the Cocker Spaniel owner in the dog training class.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston's Most Hilarious Moments From 'The Bounty Hunter'

Source: Screengrab from Marley & Me movie scene

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.