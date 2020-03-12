Jennifer Aniston's Interesting Trivia From The Movie 'We're The Millers'; Read

Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis and Emma Roberts were seen together in the film We’re The Millers. The film was about a pot dealer who creates a fake family as a part of his plan to move a huge shipment of weed from the US to Mexico. It was a superhit and received positive reviews from the critics and was also declared a box office hit. Here are some interesting trivia about the movie We’re the Millers.

Interesting trivia of We're The Millers

The movie We’re the Millers is based on a fake family who gets into shipment for transferring weed. Despite the entire story revolving around marijuana, none of the characters were actually seen consuming it.

Will Poulter stayed up late while listening to Waterfall by TLC to have his character rap along in the scene, which involved the song.

In one of the scenes Will Poulter, Kenny is seen rapping the song Waterfall, blowing everyone’s mind. An interesting trivia behind this is that he stayed up all night long to learn the song. He chose that song for the scene as he considers himself as a fan of hip hop.

Jennifer Aniston was pranked

The cast played a prank on Jennifer Aniston while filming, by playing the title song from her popular show F.R.I.E.N.D.S. instead of the rap song Waterfall by TLC. This startled Jennifer Aniston and ended up giggling with the others. This clip was used in the bloopers towards the end of the movie.

David named his family Miller after his apartment complex 200 Miller Street Apartment located on N. Miller Street.

Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis were seen together in four movies so far. The movies that they were a part of include We’re The Millers, Horrible Bosses 2, Mother’s Day and The Bounty Hunter.

Emma Roberts, Jennifer Aniston and Will Poulter won the best on-screen kiss at the MTV movie awards for their kiss scene in the movie.

