Jennifer Aniston's 11:11 Tattoo Has A Sentimental Meaning; Find Out What It Means

Jennifer Aniston is one of Hollywood’s most well known global celebrity. The 51-year-old actor rose to fame with her role of Rachel Greene on NBC’s sitcom Friends. She has also been a part of many of Hollywood’s iconic movies like Bruce Almighty, Picture Perfect and Love Happens. Jennifer Aniston is reportedly very spiritual and an admirer of meaningful tattoos as well.

Read | Jennifer Aniston on being typecast as Rachel from FRIENDS: 'It was terrifying'

What do Jennifer Aniston’s tattoos mean?

During a recent online conversation with her former Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston flashed her wrist tattoo which read “11:11”. Fans were surprised to witness the tattoo, as they didn’t know that Jennifer had a wrist tattoo. As per the reports of the media portal, the actor prefers to keep it hidden on-screen and during her public appearances.

Read | Brad Pitt follows Jennifer Aniston's footsteps; donates $1M to a justice organisation

However, she has flaunted it in her 2020 Golden Globe appearance and also her 2020 Screen Actors Guild awards appearance. The Morning Show star is yet to reveal what the tattoo means. However, this doesn’t stop the speculations around it.

Image Credit - @foxitroti (Twitter)

Read | Lisa Kudrow reveals to Jennifer Aniston the reason why she doesn’t watch 'Friends' re-run

According to the reports of an entertainment portal, Jennifer Aniston is very spiritual and believes that numbers bring good luck. However, this has not been confirmed by the actor herself. It is being speculated by several media portals that Aniston’s 11:11 tattoo relates to her pet dog Norman and to her birthday. Jennifer Aniston owned a Welsh Corgie-Terrier who died in 2011 and her birthday falls on February 11. Hence, the wrist tattoo may just be in memory of her late pet.

Read | Jennifer Aniston showers birthday wish on Courteney Cox; calls her an 'amazing woman'

Other Jennifer Aniston Trivia

In 2011, the Friends actor paid a tribute to her dog by getting its name tattooed on her foot in a cursive script. The actor was very close to her late dog.

Jennifer Aniston revealed in a 2011 interview given to a media portal, that she takes Norman everywhere with her, including to her shooting locations and indoor sets as well.

When the actor was asked to name her favourite word in a 2011 interview, she answered saying “Norman”.

Jennifer Aniston once purchased a $4.95 million apartment in New York City under the name Norman’s Nest Trust.

Aniston had plenty of jobs before landing her first acting gigs. The actor revealed that when she was 19, she was auditioning for roles in New York City, she worked as a bike messenger in the city.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.