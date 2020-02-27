Jennifer Aniston Reveals How Broke She Was Before Her Big Break In F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Jennifer Aniston first got her big break in the industry in the 1994 sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, where she played the role of Rachel Green. The show ended with its tenth season back in May 2004. However, the show still continues to be the most-watched sitcom in the history of television and fans still adore the cast and characters of F.R.I.E.N.D.S even to this day.

Thanks to the show, Jennifer Aniston quickly became one of the most acclaimed and respected actors in Hollywood. But not many of Jennifer Aniston's fans know that she was absolutely broke before she got her role in F.R.I.E.N.D.S. In a recent interview, Jennifer Aniston revealed the story of how she got her role as Rachel Green and the hardships that she went through before the show.

Jennifer Aniston reveals that she was broke before F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston's hilarious moments from the movie 'Just Go With It'; Watch

Speaking to an entertainment portal, Jennifer Aniston revealed that she worked at an ice cream place before getting her role as Rachel Green. She also worked as a waitress for nearly two and a half years. All the while, she was also auditioning for roles, but she could not even get a commercial, let alone a role in a TV show.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston's 'laugh out loud' moments from 'Murder Mystery'; check them out

Jennifer Aniston finally got a break in the industry in a mediocre sitcom known as Muddling Through. However, her role in Muddling Through almost cost her the role of Rachel Green in F.R.I.E.N.D.S, as the shows would have had clashing schedules. Luckily for Jennifer, Muddling Through ended before F.R.I.E.N.D.S even began. During the interview, she revealed that she was doing Muddling Through, but the show was cancelled only after six episodes.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston's heartmelting moments in the movie 'Marley & Me'

The network did not think that Muddling Through was going to get picked up. So, Jennifer Aniston had to start going on auditions for ‘second position', as they called it. That was when she got to read the script of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. She said that it was contemporary, it was New York City, it was funny, it was interesting, and that she had never read anything like it.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston's iconic and hilarious moments in 'Bruce Almighty'!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.