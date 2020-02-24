Jennifer Aniston's Iconic And Hilarious Moments In 'Bruce Almighty'!

Bruce Mighty is one of the super hit films that released in the year 2003. Megastars Jim Carrey, Jennifer Aniston, and Morgan Freeman play important characters in this movie. The movie was loved by majority of people due to its different script and storyline. Take a look at a few best scenes from Bruce Almighty that is considered as one of the successful movies in Jennifer Aniston's career.

Jennifer Aniston's hilarious and iconic moments in Bruce Almighty

Jennifer Aniston can be seen astonished by the sudden change of personality in Jim Carrey's character in the film. She is shocked to see a new, changed and happy version which is very unlikely for Bruce Nolan's character. This hilarious clip showcases one of the funniest love-making scenes in the movie.

This is one of the scenes from the movie Bruce Almighty where Bruce gets the power from God and is completely drunk in power. He can be seen making desperate efforts to try and make Grace fall in love with him.

In this scene, Bruce can be seen watching Grace from the window as she prays to God and asks him to make her forget the love she has for Bruce. Then Bruce finally breaks emotionally and can be seen asking God to take back all his powers as even the God's powers cannot make Grace stay with him.

In this scene, Jennifer Aniston can be seen breaking up with Bruce after catching him and Susan Ortega making out. This was one of the crucial scenes in the climax of the movie.

Jennifer Aniston movies

Jennifer Aniston is all set to appear in a line up of movies in the year 2020 including the Murder Mystery's sequel. Her upcoming movies in 2020 include The Goree Girls, Puma, First Ladies (Netflix series), Significant Others, among many others.

