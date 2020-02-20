Jennifer Aniston's 'laugh Out Loud' Moments From 'Murder Mystery'; Check Them Out

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler recently starred in the movie Murder Mystery for the OTT platform Netflix. Jennifer and Adam played the role of a married couple, Audrey and Nick Spitz. It traces the story of this couple going on a vacation to spice up their romance but they get stuck in the middle of a murder mystery. It also stars Luke Evans, Terence Stamp, Gemma Arterton, and David Walliams.

Here are some of the funniest moments of Jennifer Aniston from Murder Mystery

Ear plugs

Nick and Audrey are in the plane off to their European vacation. Nick can be seen sleeping beside Audrey with his mouth wide open and snoring loudly. Jennifer then asks the flight attendant to give her a pair of earplugs. The attendant says that they cost USD 9. Jennifer then replied that if the earplugs cost nine dollars, she would rather stuff her peanuts in her ears.

Toaster Gift

Charles Cavendish, played by Luke Evans, is a billionaire with whom Audrey and Nick start hanging out. In one scene, a dagger is kept in the room and Audrey asks what it is. Luke informs them that it is the Quince dagger. It is made of Chinese steel, the jewels are from across the Orient, and it was a gift from Marco Polo, as the legend says. Audrey then says that Nick's grandmother gave them a toaster from Sears, and then funnily adds, "So the legend says".

Pretty girl

Audrey and Nick get on board the yacht that they were invited to by Charles. They see Charles talking to a girl whose face can't be seen. Audrey then tells Nick that she thinks the girl is pretty. Audrey says that the girl is so pretty that a person will not be able to understand which country she is from. The girl then turns and says Japan.

Source: Netflix India Instagram

