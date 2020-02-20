Jennifer Aniston's Heartmelting Moments In The Movie 'Marley & Me'

Jennifer Aniston was most popular for her role as Rachel Green in the television show FRIENDS. In movies, Jennifer Aniston was a part of many successful Hollywood movies. In the film Marley &Me, she has starred along with Owen Wilson. The film is a family drama about a married couple who adopt a dog and their life changes completely. Here are some of the best scenes from the movie that make it worth watching.

Jennifer Aniston best moments in Marley & Me

Also Read: Here Are Jennifer Aniston's Best Moments From 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

When she meets Marley

In the movie Marley & Me, John Grogan and Jennifer Grogan are happily married and decided to adopt a pup who changes their life completely. Jennifer Aniston aka Jennifer Grogan's husband decides to surprise her by taking her to the adoption centre. He blindfolds her and surprises her with a bunch of puppies. Jennifer's heart melts looking at them and the scene is cute too.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston Calls Acting A 'healing Craft'; Says 'It Helps With Tough Emotions'

When Marley almost swallows her necklace

John and Jennifer are sitting on the table discussing extending their family. Jennifer Aniston's husband gifts her a necklace and keeps it on the table, but one look away and the necklace disappears. While the two look around for it, they find it in the mouth of their dreadful pet...Marley. The entire scene in itself made the audience laugh till their stomachs hurt.

Marley gets Frisky

After the couple adopts Marley, they realise that the dog needs some serious training. One of the best scenes of the movie Marley & Me is when the couple takes him for training, which turns out to be a nightmare for Jennifer Aniston and the trainer.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston's Best Moments As Rachel From Season 10 Of 'Friends'

When she gets to know about her pregnancy and introduction of the baby to Marley

The whole scene where Jennifer Aniston comes to know that she will be expecting a baby proves the actor's versatility and amazing acting skills. Jennifer Aniston and her husband buy a new bigger house for extending their family. The emotional scene where Jennifer brings the baby home and introduces him to Marley brings a lump to everyone's throats.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston's Best GIFs That You Can Use To Express Yourself On Social Media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.