Lisa Kudrow Reveals To Jennifer Aniston The Reason Why She Doesn’t Watch 'Friends' Re-run

Friends is one of the most liked Hollywood television shows. Over the years, the show has attained the status of a cult classic. Since fans just couldn’t get enough of the show, the makers announced a reunion that was set to be shot in March. However, the shooting of the Friends reunion came to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, the American television show Variety Studio: Actors on Actors brought veteran actors Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston to the same screen.

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors

While the actors spoke about their past television series, they also made a mention of the Friends reunion. During the conversation, actress Lisa Kudrow revealed the reason for not re-watching the classic comedy show Friends. Lisa said that she hoped to re-watch the show with her co-stars one day. She hence did not wish to watch the show alone at the moment.

Aniston assured Kudrow of the same after which she went on to discuss other things about the cult classic Friends. The actors also discussed Jennifer Aniston’s The Morning Show. The show was a drama series that starred Aniston in the lead role. Further, the show also starred veteran actors like Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. Jennifer Anniston explained how she got the role on The Morning Show. Further, the two also discussed Aniston’s character in The Morning Show.

Friends Forever

Friends is an American comedy sitcom that stars veteran actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The show features six friends in their twenties and thirties who live in Manhattan, New York City. While the Friends cast shares an unbreakable bond, their comic timings are also outstanding. Although the show came to an end in 2004, fans still continue to shower their love towards the classic comedy show.

As of date, Friends has been nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards, out of which the show has secured 6. The show has also won awards like the People's Choice Award, the GLAAD Media Award, the American Comedy Award and the Screen Actors Guild Award. As per reports, the makers of Friends will soon shoot the reunion of the show.

