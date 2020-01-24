Jennifer Aniston Welcomes Selena While The Former Fangirls On The Ellen Show; WATCH

Jennifer Aniston is creating a buzz lately for her Screen Guild Awards 2020 appearance. Jennifer Aniston memes were viral after she bumped into her former boyfriend actor Brad Bitt. And this time Jennifer Aniston is doing the rounds on the internet after her guest-hosting teaser was shared on the social media account of Ellen DeGeneres talk show. Jennifer Aniston interviewed Selena Gomez and Will Ferrell and welcomed the former with a warm hug.

The Ellen DeGeneres show is popular for several games, the comic interviews and at the end, it contributes to global causes. Jennifer Aniston filled in for the shows founder and host Ellen and introduced herself in a nervous video snippet as shared by the Instagram of The Ellen DeGeneres show. While introducing herself Jen shared that she is extremely happy to be on the show as a guest host. She was welcomed with thunderous cheers and claps by the audience at the show.

Watch preview of Jennifer Aniston hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Jennifer continued the show and welcomed Will Ferrell and Selena Gomez to the set. She embraced Selena Gomez, who looked stunning in a black body con and wide neck, full sleeves, LBD. She also donned a sleek pony and seemed happy to in the snippet. The winner of SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor for The Morning Show, Jen, is a close friend of Ellen and shares a great bond with the host.

Selena Gomez, who is a known fan of Jennifer Aniston’s popular sitcom FRIENDS, had a fangirl moment. She expressed her delight in the comments sections. She wrote, “One of my favourite interviews of my life! The queen herself.”

