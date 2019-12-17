Netflix Collaborates With Viacom18 For Three New Shows

Netflix is known to have produced several great originals. Apart from this, Netflix has also made news with its mission to save the historic monuments like the Paris Theatre of New York. Recently, the streaming entertainment giant has announced that it is partnering up with The Tipping Point, which is the digital content arm of India’s Viacom18 Studios, and will work together

Netflix collaborates with Viacom18

Netflix and Viacom18 Studios are set to collaborate, and together they will work on three drama series. These include Jamtara – Sabka Number Aayega, Taj Mahal 1989, and She. Viacom 18 Studio’s Chief Operation Officer Ajit Andhare said that each series is motivated by a film-scale mindset, honed over many years at Viacom18 Studios. He said that they are looking forward to these distinctive series, with their trademark narratives, entertaining audiences in India and all over the world.

Jamtara – Sabka Number Aayega will explore the conflicts that emerge when a small town of India is identified as the phishing capital of the country. She is about a gritty story of an undercover cop’s journey, where she discovers her sexuality and breaks the stereotypes while taking down the drug cartel. Taj Mahal 1989 will be a nostalgic exploration of love and longing set against the historical monument Taj Mahal, which is situated in Agra, India.

Other Indian Netflix originals

Sacred Games, directed by Anurag Kashyap, is one of the best Indian language Netflix original. It consisted of two seasons and featured an ensemble cast of actors that included Radhika Apte, Girish Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, Jeetendra Joshi, Rajshri Deshpande, Karan Wahi, Aamir Bashir, and others. The show featured Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. It was critically appraised and garnered the praises of audiences from all over the world.

Delhi Crime is another Indian Netflix original that has been praised by critics all over the internet. Written and directed by Richie Mehta, it is based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape. The show has been renewed for a second season. It features Shefali Shah as Vartika Chaturvedi, a lady police officer who embarks on a journey to get justice.

