Jennifer Aniston's Movie 'He's Just Not That Into You' Lesser Known Facts & Trivia

The movie He's Just Not That Into You is a multi-starrer flick directed by Ken Kwapis. The movie is set in Baltimore and traces the lives of nine people who are struggling to understand their partners. It stars Ginnifer Goodwin, Kevin Connolly, Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper, Justin Long, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, and Jennifer Connelly.

Here are some facts and trivia about He's Just Not That Into You:

Ginnifer Goodwin plays the character of Gigi Philips in the movie. The name of the character was inspired by the writer Marc Silverstein's wife Busy Philips and her baby blanket Gigi.

Gigi's character is not only going through relationship problems, but she seems to watch similar movies as well. When she is at home and the phone rings, she is watching the movie Some Kind of Wonderful. It also traces relationship complications and characters confused in love.

Jennifer Aniston has a total screen time of twenty minutes in the entire film. This is less than Jennifer Connelly. Connelly's screentime is twenty-five.

The movie He's Just Not That Into You was shipped to various theatres under the code name Boy Trouble.

Jennifer Aniston's sister in the movie was played by Sasha Alexander. Sasha had guest-starred in an episode of Friends where she plays an interviewer from a magazine and interviews Joey Tribbiani. She also starred in season four of Dawson's Creek.

When Justin Long's character in the movie is watching the hockey game, the voice-over from the game mentions the Terps. Terps are the mascot for the University of Maryland. As the camera pans to the TV screen, the teams are NIA and UND, which are not abbreviations of Maryland.

The co-author of the novel He's Just Not That Into You Greg Behrendt guest-starred in the movie. He played the role of the wedding minister.

