Jennifer Aniston Did 'Along Came Polly' For THESE 2 Reasons, Read Other Interesting Trivia

Jennifer Aniston often makes headlines with her alluring red-carpet looks and unconventional movie choices. Considered as one of the richest Hollywood actors in the present time, her journey in Hollywood is truly inspirational. From playing the character of Rachel Green in F.R.I.E.N.D.S to essaying some powerful roles in movies like Murder Mystery and Cake, Aniston proved her versatility since her debut.

Some of the memorable films of the actor include We're The Millers, Horrible Bosses, and Along Came Polly. However, the way Jennifer played the character of Polly Prince in Along Came Polly is truly commendable. She essayed the role of an unorganized, confused and messy girl in the movie. Later, in the movie her schoolmate Reuben Feffer, played by Ben Stiller, asks her out on a date and from then, her life changes for the better. Read on to know some interesting trivia about the film.

Trivia of Jennifer Aniston's movie Along Came Polly

Jennifer Aniston revealed in an interview that the reasons she worked in the film Along Came Polly was because 1)She wanted to work with her friend Ben Stiller and 2) She wanted to dance the salsa.

Apart from this, the film saw Michele Lee's first appearance in a feature film in his 35 years of an acting career.

According to IMDb reports, at one point, Jennifer Aniston was shooting for parts of F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Bruce Almighty, and Along Came Polly all at the same time.

While promoting the film, Ben Stiller in a talk show mentioned that the ferret bit him a couple of times during production.

Many of us did not know that Ben Stiller and Hank Azaria have previously worked together in Mystery Men which released in the year 1999.

