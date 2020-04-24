Jennifer Aniston Praises Her Classic 'Office Space'; Says 'signed It For Fun'

Jennifer Aniston is a household name today, thanks to her popular series FRIENDS. In 1998 when Jennifer Anniston was at the peak of her FRIENDS popularity, she decided to portray a lead role in a quirky little comedy ensemble Office Space. Recently, it was revealed that Jennifer Anniston never realised that Office Space would become such a big movie.

In a conversation with an entertainment magazine, she stated that she was working for FRIENDS when she had her summer off and she was completely free. The actor then added that she worked on the movie for two weeks and didn’t even keep a record on the stats of the movie.

Jennifer Aniston said that she wasn’t working that summer and this movie was just for fun as a little getaway. The actor called it hysterical that the cult classic would become such a big success. She wrapped her conversation giving credits to the makers and the cast for what the movie turned out to be.

Office Space is available for purchase or rent on digital streaming platforms, but if you’re looking for a little more flair, the DVD is still available, too.

Office Space is an American comedy film released in 1999 directed by Mike Judge. It satirizes the consistent work life of a typical mid-to-late-1990s software company, focusing on a handful of individuals weary of their jobs.

It stars Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston, Gary Cole, Stephen Root, David Herman, Ajay Naidu, and Diedrich Bader. It was a box office disappointment but after repeated airings on Comedy Central, it sold well on home video and has become a cult film. Several aspects of the film have become Internet memes.

