Jennifer Aniston Wishes To 'squeeze' Kate Hudson As She Wishes Her A Happy Birthday

The COVID-19 lockdown might create distance between two best friends physically, but it cannot separate their love. This can be seen through a lovely post by Jennifer Aniston for Kate Hudson on her birthday. The actor took to Instagram to wish her best friend on her birthday.

ALSO READ | Are Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Getting Back Together After 15 Years?

Jennifer Aniston's birthday wish for Kate Hudson

Jennifer Aniston sent out her birthday wishes for Kate Hudson with a picture on her Instagram story. The post includes four photos taken in a picture booth. The picture shows Jennifer along with Kate Hudson and also Gwyneth Paltrow. Kate can be seen with a martini glass along with Gwyneth and Jennifer making goofy faces.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston, Shawn Mendes Share Helpful COVID-19 Tips Advocating Social Distancing

In the caption of the post, she wished Kate Hudson a Happy Birthday. She then sent loads of love and cocktails towards Kate. She also expressed a desire to squeeze Kate. As per a news source, the photos shared by Jennifer seems to be from her 50th birthday.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston Caught Watching Ex John Mayer's Instagram Live

Kate Hudson is celebrating her 41st birthday. Jennifer and Kate appeared in the movie Mother's Day in 2016 together and bonded there. Sources also claim that Kate Hudson was the one who asked Jennifer Aniston to make an Instagram account and join the social media portal. Kate Hudson was surprised by her fans as well on her birthday. Her fans staged a car parade in front of her Los Angeles home. The source quoted Kate Hudson and her reaction to her fans' surprise:

"A six foot surprise parade party made my heart burst and yes I cried"

ALSO READ | Courteney Cox Takes Up Viral 'Savage' TikTok Challenge, Leaves Jennifer Aniston In Splits

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston And Matthew Perry's FRIENDS References For COVID-19 Will Make You Go ROFL

Source: Jennifer Aniston Instagram

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston Surprises A COVID-19 Positive Nurse By Donating $10000 Gift Card To Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.