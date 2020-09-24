One Of Jennifer Aniston's FRIENDS Episode To Be Recreated With An All-Black Cast

American actor Gabrielle Union recently hosted a script reading session of the famous FRIENDS episode. The online reading session will be held with actors like Sterling K Brown, Jeremy Pope, Kendrick Sampson, Uzo Aduba, Aisha Hinds, and Ryan Michelle Bathe, in lead roles. The Zoom video was scheduled for 23 September, Wednesday, at 2 am according to the UK time.

According to a report by IndieWire, Gabrielle Union recently hosted a script reading session on Wednesday, with a few other actors in the Black community. The team got together to re-enact a famous FRIENDS episode from season 3 where the character Ross has a major event but his friends refuse to get ready on time. The event has been triggering a lot of anticipation amongst the FRIENDS fans as they were eagerly waiting for the officially reunion in 2020.

In the second episode of season 3, titled The One Where No One’s Ready, the characters Joey and Chandler get into a childish fight over a reserved seat on the couch. In this episode, Joey is seen wearing every piece of clothing that Chandler owns, just to annoy him for picking up a fight. Monica is seen obsessing over her ex-lover Richard since she is going through a bad breakup. Rachel and Phoebe, on the other hand, are seen having trouble picking up the right outfit and accessories for the occasion. The endless turmoil leaves Ross agitated as he wishes to get to the venue on time, but his friends refuse to cooperate.

The FRIENDS team has been highly criticized over the years for the lack of Black actors on the show. According to a report by Sky News, Marta Kauffman, one of the makers of the show, had also addressed the issue and had apologized for the lack of representation. She was of the stance that if the show was made today, she would have made different choices.

Previously, the female actors of FRIENDS, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow, had a small reunion on the occasion of Emmy Awards 2020. The small get-together was much appreciated by the fans as they have been waiting for a reunion eagerly. The original FRIENDS reunion was planned for the year 2020 but had to be pushed due to the ongoing pandemic.

