Jennifer Aniston's Vocal Tic Is Making Even Die-hard FRIENDS Fans See It In A New Light

FRIENDS fans are freaking out over this Rachel Green quirk. A social media user noticed how Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green has a vocal tic. This habit has shocked quite a few fans on social media. A video compilation from 2019 received similar reactions from die-hard fans of hit 90’s hit sitcom.

Jennifer Aniston’s vocal tic on 'FRIENDS' shocks fans

Jennifer Aniston became a household name after she starred on the hit NBC sitcom FRIENDS. But now due to a Buzzfeed article, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green is making headlines once again. This article mentions a viral video shared on a video creating platform, where a fan pointed out how Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green clears her throat every time she speaks.

This video freaked out quite a few FRIENDS fans on social media. One fan took to Twitter and wrote, “Literally ruined my favourite show”. Few fans defended the actor and her vocal tic for her character Rachel on FRIENDS. One fan pointed out how Jennifer does not clear her throat every time she speaks it is just something she used to do for her character on the show. Take a look at all of these comments on Jennifer Aniston’s vocal tic here.

I'm not even a "Friends" fan and I can tell that it's not a Jennifer Aniston Vocal Tic it's a Rachel tic. Watch Jennifer in interviews and she doesn't do it.



People are silly, for real. pic.twitter.com/9oJNirh4hP — Nicole™ ðŸ¸ðŸ˜· (@Sassynic) February 24, 2021

So according to BuzzFeed, people are just now discovering Jennifer Aniston’s vocal tic in Friends - the throat clearing one - and that Elizabeth Olsen is sister to Mary-Kate and Ashley.



I just wanna know what rock these people have been living under so I too can escape humanity. — Amit! (@LicenceToMock) February 24, 2021

Back in 2019, another FRIENDS fan created video on the same lines and shared a compilation of all the times Rachel Green had a vocal tic. The video starts with FRIENDS Season 1 and soon progresses through various seasons of the hit NBC sitcom. Just like the recent viral video, this 2019 YouTube video also attracted similar comments. Many fans pointed out how they were not the only to have noticed this tic. While some were surprised to notice Rachel’s quirk through this video. Take a look at some of these comments below.

Talking about Jennifer Aniston, her Apple TV+ series The Morning Show is ready for Season 2. Apple TV+ recently released a teaser of its upcoming releases. The teaser featured glimpses of Jennifer Aniston once again playing Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson. The Morning Show Season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger with Alex and Bradley being ready to strike at UBA president Micklen. The new season is expected to pick right where Season 1 ended.

