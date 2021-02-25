Jennifer Aniston's Verbal Tic From 'FRIENDS' Goes Viral, Fans Say 'Its A Rachel Tic'

Jennifer Anniston became a household name after she starred in the popular 90s sitcom FRIENDS. The show aired for 10 long years and has received a cult status. Apparently, a few fans who binge-watched the show recently learned about Jennifer Aniston's verbal tic. The viral video has been freaking out fans ever since. While some fans said they cannot unsee how annoying her verbal tic is, many of her fans defended her.

Jennifer Aniston's Friends viral video defended by fans

Jennifer Aniston has the habit of clearing her throat before she says anything and this disorder is called 'verbal tic'. This habit of Jennifer Aniston clearing her throat went unnoticed by many, but some fans found out about it and everyone is freaking out over it now. While some say the video ruined the reputation of the show and they cannot unsee it, many came to defend the actor.

So many articles about Jennifer Aniston's vocal tic while on Friends. If everyone is saying you can't un hear it then why tf would I want to know what it is?! Leave my old millennial, side hair parting, skinny jean loving ass alone and let me keep something sacred . #Friends — Sarah Z (@Princsss_Sarah) February 24, 2021

I'm not even a "Friends" fan and I can tell that it's not a Jennifer Aniston Vocal Tic it's a Rachel tic. Watch Jennifer in interviews and she doesn't do it.



People are silly, for real. pic.twitter.com/9oJNirh4hP — Nicole™ 🍸😷 (@Sassynic) February 24, 2021

Many of Jennifer Aniston's fans came in defence of the star and said that the verbal tic was Friends' Rachel tic and not Jennifer Aniston's verbal tic. A Twitter user wrote, "I'm not even a "Friends" fan and I can tell that it's not a Jennifer Aniston Vocal Tic it's a Rachel tic. Watch Jennifer in interviews and she doesn't do it. People are silly, for real."(sic), while another user wrote in defense that if people cannot unhear her tic, they should not have noticed it in the first place.

Its been years since friends started..do we have to argue and make a big deal with a Woman clearing her throat throughout the episodes of friends..? Cmon' ya'll can't be immature and make this thing viral pic.twitter.com/4cBLJU3wyI — jennifer's_lobster🍄🦞 (@jenniferlobster) February 25, 2021

So according to BuzzFeed, people are just now discovering Jennifer Aniston’s vocal tic in Friends - the throat clearing one - and that Elizabeth Olsen is sister to Mary-Kate and Ashley.



I just wanna know what rock these people have been living under so I too can escape humanity. — Amit! (@LicenceToMock) February 24, 2021

And this isn't vocal tic at all. She only did it with friends and for her character most of her movies she dosen't even do those #jenniferaniston #stupidrumour #friends #rachelgreen — jennifer's_lobster🍄🦞 (@jenniferlobster) February 25, 2021

Another Twitter user wrote that it was immature of fans to notice a woman clearing her throat and making a big fuss out of it. One Twitter user also wrote that they had already known about Jennifer Aniston's verbal tic and people who did not know about it had been living under a rock. Out of the many who came out in her defence wrote that she did it only for her character as Rachel and viewers cannot see her doing it in most of her movies. Jennifer Aniston from FRIENDS played the character of Rachel Green, a woman who turns from a spoilt brat to a responsible independent woman.

