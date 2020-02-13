Jennifer Aniston Reveals That She Sees 'children Running' In Her Fantasy Future

Jennifer Aniston does not have any children, but she is more than sure that her future will be full of them. Recently, the popular Hollywood actor featured in an interview for a magazine alongside Sandra Bullock. During the interview, she revealed that she pictured a future where there were loads of kids. However, the FRIENDS actor also revealed that she did not really see herself becoming a mother, but enjoyed daydreaming about a possible future with kids.

Jennifer Aniston says that she pictures a future full of children

Speaking to Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Aniston revealed that it was not what she saw herself doing, but it was more like a little screenshot in her brain. She further said that she could see and hear the ocean in her imagination, and she also heard laughter. The actor added that she could see kids running about in her fantasy future, heard ice in a glass, and smelled food being cooked. That was the joyous snapshot that Jennifer Aniston saw in her head.

However, the actor further added that she did not really see herself becoming a mother, but did imagine a future with children around her. Jennifer said that she was averse to the idea of having kids due to the fact that she grew up in a household that was destabilised and felt unsafe.

Jennifer Aniston revealed that as a kid, she watched adults being unkind to each other. She also witnessed certain things about human behaviour that made her think that she did not want to do that or be like that. The actor finally added that she did not want anyone else she came in contact with the experience what she had as a child.

On the work front, Jennifer Aniston recently starred in the critically acclaimed show, The Morning Show. She not only played the lead role in the show but was also an executive producer. Jennifer even won numerous awards and accolades for her brilliant performance in The Morning Show.

