Jennifer Aniston's Best Moments As Rachel In 'Friends' Season 7

Jennifer Aniston is known best for her role in the popular sitcom Friends. The actor played the role of Rachel Green. Friends went on for 10 seasons, and it has now gained never-ending love from the fans and audience. Season 7 of the show saw some of the best moments by the character of Rachel Green.

Here are some great moments of Season 7 Rachel Green:

When Rachel had to choose an assistant

In episode four of season 7, Rachel is supposed to recruit an assistant for herself. Her two choices are a well-qualified woman and hunky and handsome boy named Tag. Rachel tries her best to not get distracted from the fact that she needed a qualified assistant. Phoebe also tries to explain to Rachel that even if she does recruit Tag, she won't be able to date him as it is against the rules. By the end of the episode, Rachel chooses Tag as her assistant, giving in to her attraction.

Rachel eats the cheesecakes

In episode 11, Rachel and Chandler realise that they are receiving deliveries of cheesecakes that they had not ordered. The two try to return to the people it belonged to but couldn't stop themselves from having a taste. They completely fall in love with the cheesecakes and also fight for bigger pieces. Finally, during a fight, the cheesecake falls, but they still eat it from the ground.

Rachel's big kiss

Phoebe asks Rachel if she has ever done a wild thing in her life. Rachel claims that she had once kissed a girl friend of hers in high school. They also go and meet her, but her friend, played by Winona Ryder, completely denies it. Rachel then kisses her and says that it was the only thing she did that was wild and that it cannot be taken away from her. Her friend then reveals that she still loves Rachel.

