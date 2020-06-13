FRIENDS Cast's Look Alike Video Trends As Influencers Nail An Iconic Scene; Watch

An Instagram influencer recently posted the recreation of a Thanksgiving scene from the hit show FRIENDS. The video that has now got viral is almost a minute long. It is a perfect recreation from the series and involves 5 people who play all the characters from the series.

Also Read | 'Friends' star Matthew Perry looks unrecognizable as he emerges from lockdown

In the video that has now gone viral over Instagram, one can see a group of friends recreating an iconic Thanksgiving scene from the show FRIENDS. In the video, Jessica Vill plays Monica, Wyatt Dunlap is Joey, Meg is Rachel, Eric plays Ross and Hunter Swoboda is Chandler.

Also Read | National Loving Day Quotes to share with your friends and loved ones

The scene starts with Ross entering Monica's house while wishing everyone Happy Thanksgiving but Chandler decides to shush him and explains that they are all playing a game. When Ross asks what the game is, Chandler explains that they have to name all 50 states in the US and then one can hear a timer ring. This is when Chandler asks everyone how they're doing and gets everyone's responses. The great thing about the video is that the influencers look exactly like the original cast and lip-syncing is extremely accurate. Even the original FRIENDS account on Instagram reposted the video.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston shares video of Breonna Taylor & sister 'living their lives'; watch

The Instagram influencer who made this video captioned by tagging everyone in the video and also by saying how much fun she had while making it. She writes - Big thanks to these guys!! It was really fun playing my favourite character, Monica Geller in this skit! I've always related to her need for perfectionism and always loved her style on the show! Big appreciation to the original cast and creators for creating a show that is so near and dear to our hearts and I can't wait for the Reunion special to come out!

Also Read | When Jennifer Aniston met Angelina Jolie & said 'Brad's excited to work with you'?

Fans love Joey's acting the best

The now viral video has got almost 30 thousand comments and likes and everyone has commented positive things about the video. Many people also commented that they should do more videos like it. Many fans also said that they liked Joey's performance the best.

Picture Credit: Jessica Vill's Instagram

Promo Picture Credit: Jessica Vill's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.