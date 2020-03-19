Jennifer Aniston-starrer 'The Yellow Birds' Interesting Trivia You Probably Didn't Know

Directed by Alexandre Moors, The Yellow Birds starred Tye Sheridan, Alden Ehrenreich, Toni Collette, Jason Patric, Jack Huston and Jennifer Aniston. The story of The Yellow Birds revolves around the life of two soldiers who witness terrors during the Iraq War.

Jennifer Aniston played the role of Daniel Murphy in the movie The Yellow Birds. Although Jennifer Aniston was not seen in most of the scenes in the movie, she played a key role in the film. Jennifer Aniston was seen as Maureen Murphy in the film, the mother of Daniel Murphy. Here are some interesting trivia about the movie The Yellow Birds.

Trivia of the movie The Yellow Birds

Jack Huston and Alden Ehrenreich were not the first choices

It was reported that the main leads of the film, Jack Huston and Alden Ehrenreich were not the first choices of the filmmakers. Originally, Benedict Cumberbatch and Will Poulter were selected for the lead roles but dropped out after the project got delayed. That is when the casting director found Jack and Alden.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston's Trivia From 'Friends' Will Make You Fall In Love With Her Again

Also Raed: Jennifer Aniston Was Secretly Dating David Schwimmer During 'Friends': Reports

Brandon Bartle cast Will Poulter but he dropped to do a film with Brad Pitt

Originally Brandon Bartle had cast Will Poulter in the lead roles. But after there was a delay in making the film the latter dropped out. Will dropped out to star in the comedy film, War Machine along with Brad Pitt.

The movie was edited multiple times

The first version of the film made it to the Sundance Film Festival and received mixed reviews from the audience. That is when the director Alexandre Moors walked in and re-edited the film according to ti his point of view before it’s the original release.

The Yellow Birds is based on a novel

The film The Yellow Birds was adapted from the novel with the same name, written by Kevin Powers.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston Owns THESE Ridiculously Expensive Things & The List Will Shock You!

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston's Funny Moments From The Film 'Horrible Bosses'; Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.