From Jennifer Aniston Wearing A Wig To Her Role, Here Are Trivia From 'Horrible Bosses'

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most celebrated actors in the Hollywood film industry. The actor is known best for her role of Rachel Green in the show Friends. Jennifer Aniston's movies have also done well at the box office. She was a part of the comedy Horrible Bosses, which was released in the year 2011. The movie starred Jason Bateman, Kevin Spacey, Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis, and Meghan Markle alongside Jennifer. There are some interesting facts of the film shared on IMDb that gives the audience an inside look of how the movie was made.

Interesting trivia of Horrible Bosses

Jennifer Aniston's character was shown as a brunette in the film. The actor wore a wig, aiming to be more oversexed as well. She had straight long hair with light bangs in the film.

The director of the movie Seth Gordon had once revealed that he used to encourage the actors to improvise their lines. This was not the same when it came to Jennifer Aniston. Jennifer insisted that she did not need to improvise as her lines were beautifully written and choreographed.

Jennifer was not the only one who was considered to play her character in the movie. The other two actors in the run were Naomi Watts and Sara Jessica Parker. Jennifer played the role of Dr Julia Harris.

Horrible Bosses was the second movie of Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman together. They were a part of the movie The Switch. Jennifer also starred with Jason Sudeikis later in We're the Millers in 2013.

To promote the movie, Warner Brothers Pictures Canada set up a twelve-foot tall Voodoo doll in Montreal. People were asked to remove their frustrations on the doll. They also shared their best and worst boss story.

Source: Screengrab from Horrible Bosses Trailer YouTube

