Jennifer Aniston Talks About Shooting 'The Morning Show', Describes It As 'cathartic'

The Morning Show is Jennifer Aniston’s one of the most successful series to date. The Friends star played the lead role of Alex Levy in the series. She recently spoke to LA Times about her experience on the sets of The Morning Show. Read more to know what Jennifer Aniston had to say about the shooting of her series.

Jennifer Aniston talks about the time they shot for The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston spoke to the LA Times about her experience while shooting the series. She said that there were times when she would read a scene and feel like "a whole manhole cover" was taken off her back. She even said that the series is 20 years of therapy wrapped into 10 episodes and referred to it as “cathartic”.

She said that The Morning Show was interesting for her to look at how she had been trying to normalize everything. She says that there are moments in the show that reflect her reality, such as her telling herself 'everything's great, you know, this is all normal,' but suddenly having times where she had a private breakdown or 'Calgon, take me away' moments.

Season 2 of The Morning Show has started, but the production had to be stopped after shooting two episodes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Aniston also spoke to LA Times that she's been spending her time in her quarantine bubble with three other families and has been bingeing popular shows like Queer Eye and Lenox Hill.

There is also a possibility that the Friends star might win an Emmy for her performance in The Morning Show. That is because she has been nominated for the Lead Actress in a Drama for her work on the popular series. This will be her 7th nomination and her 2nd win after her grabbed the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2002 for her role as Rachel Green in Friends.

More about Jennifer Aniston

On the professional end, the last film Jennifer did was a comedy-mystery film called Murder Mystery. She was seen playing the role of Audrey Spitz, a hairdresser, murder mystery novel enthusiast and Adam Sandler's wife in the film. The movie had some of the most popular stars of the industry including Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, and Luke Evans, Terence Stamp, Gemma Arterton and more.

It was directed by Kyle Newacheck and collectively produced by Adam Sandler, Allen Covert, Tripp Vinson, James D. Stern, James Vanderbilt and A.J. Dix. The movie was released on June 14, 2019, and is available on the popular streaming service platform, Netflix.

