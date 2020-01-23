Singer-actress Selena Gomez, who had an on-again, off-again relationship with singer Justin Bieber, has recently dropped (January 10, 2020) her highly anticipated new album RARE. The album has thirteen tracks.

Selena Gomez's pictures from her RARE timeline that fans adore

All about RARE

RARE is a plucky pop album. It is all about realising that someone who doesn't realize your worth is not worth your time. The lyrics are general but depict a romantic relationship, so that opens up the possibility this song is about Bieber. At one point, Gomez flat out questions through her lyrics, asking why she's staying with this person.

The lyrics go like, "Baby, don't make me count up all the reasons to stay with you. No reason why you and I are not succeeding at all”. Bieber and Gomez ultimately ended their relationship in 2018, at which point he started dating Baldwin.

In an interview with an entertainment daily, Selena said that RARE represents a look into her journey of healing and growth. She said that it's by far the work she is the proudest of. The album features songs including Lose You To Love Me, which many of her fans thought was inspired by her relationship with Bieber, who is now married to Hailey.

While most of her fans loved the album, hailing it as "album of the year", there were others who felt that it is about Bieber. "I think you are in love with Justin and it's hurting you're career," one wrote.

Lose You To Love Me is Gomez's 29th song on the Billboard Hot 100. Gomez has had a total of eight Top 10 Hits on the Hot 100 and previously reached No.5 with Same Old Love and Good for you. Selena even made a tattoo that says RARE, which proves how deeply Selena is connected with the song. Take a look.

