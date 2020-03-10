Jennifer Aniston's Best Moments From Her Super-hit Film 'Along Came Polly'

Jennifer Aniston is quite often in the news for her alluring red-carpet looks and unconventional movie choices. The international star's fitness regimes are generally the talk of the town. Considered to be one of the richest Hollywood actors in the present time, Jennifer's journey in Hollywood has been truly inspirational.

Image Credit: Jennifer Aniston Instagram

From playing Rachel Green in one of the most iconic shows ever aired on Television, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, to essaying some powerful roles in movies like Murder Mystery and Cake, Aniston has done it all. However, its the light-hearted comedy flick and romantic comedy films of the actor which have time and again proven to be the audience's favourite. Films like We're The Millers, Horrible Bosses, and Along Came Polly are among the most memorable movies of Jennifer Aniston.

In fact, the way she got into the skin of her character of Polly Prince in Along Came Polly is truly commendable. Jennifer Aniston played the role of an unorganised, confused and messy girl in the movie. Her schoolmate Reuben Feffer, played by Ben Stiller, asks her out on a date and from there, her life changes for the better.

Compilation of Jennifer Aniston's best moments from 'Along Came Polly'

The Restaurant Scene

When Reuben and Polly go on a date, things become weird and funny. Polly hogs on her food with her fingers in a fine-dining restaurant as if she hasn't eaten from ages. Reuben, on the other hand, is having a tough time, as he is sweating like hell and finds it difficult to eat. A hilarious scene from Along Came Polly which is totally worth your time.

The Confession

In this scene, Reuben confesses his love for Polly while they are stuck in a difficult situation on a boat. Polly finds it hard to believe Reuben as he has lost her trust. The sweet banter between Jennifer Aniston and Ben Stiller is the highlight of Along Came Polly.

The love-making scene

When Reuben and Polly come close to each other, things go out of hand. This is because Reuben does something which upsets Polly. The dialogues of this bed-scene are truly immersing, and Jennifer Aniston looked really pretty in it. The scene definitely stands out in the movie.

