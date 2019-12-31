Jennifer Aniston Movies That Need To Be Included In Your Binge-watch List

Jennifer Aniston is among the finest actors in Hollywood today. While the world knows her most popularly for her iconic role on the TV series F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has also featured in some great movies and television shows. Here are the best movies of the actor every fan must watch:

Best movies of Jennifer Aniston

Marley & Me (2008)

Marley & Me is a David Frankel directorial. The movie cast includes Jennifer Aniston, Owen Wilson, and Eric Dane in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a family, that learns important life lessons from their adorable, but a naughty and neurotic dog.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston's Instagram Gives Us A Peek Into Her Style Statements

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Horrible Bosses is a Seth Gordon directorial. The movie has Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, and Jason Sudeikis in lead. The plot of the movie revolves around three friends who conspire to murder their awful bosses when they realize they are standing in the way of their happiness.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston Has A Special Guest At Her Christmas Celebration

We’re the Millers (2013)

We’re the Millers is a Rawson Marshall Thurber directorial. The movie cast includes Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis, and Emma Roberts in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a veteran pot dealer, who creates a fake family as part of his plan to move a huge shipment of weed into the U.S. from Mexico.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt's Relationship Timeline: How It All Went

Bruce Almighty

Bruce Almighty is a Tom Shadyac directorial. The movie has Jennifer Aniston, Jim Carrey, and Morgan Freeman in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a guy who complains about God too often and is given almighty powers to teach him how difficult it is to run the world.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston's Dating Profile: Celebrities She Dated So Far

The Good Girl (2002)

The Good Girl is a Miguel Arteta directorial. The movie has Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Deborah Rush in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a discount store clerk, who strikes up an affair with a stock boy who considers himself the incarnation of Holden Caulfield.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston's Five Soundtracks That She Has To Her Credit

Friends with Money (2006)

Friends with Money is a Nicole Holofcener directorial. The movie cast Jennifer Aniston, Frances McDormand, and Catherine Keener in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around Olivia, as after she quit her lucrative job, she finds herself unsure about her future and her relationships with her successful and wealthy friends.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.